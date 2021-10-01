Bahrain | Protests against the new Israeli embassy

(Manama) Protesters protested against the opening of an Israeli embassy in Bahrain on Friday, the day after the head of Israeli diplomacy opened the diplomatic mission in Manama.

Posted on Oct 1, 2021 at 3:36 pm

The protesters waved Bahraini and Palestinian flags and shouted “Death to Israel” and “No to the Israeli embassy in Bahrain”.

Police used tear gas to break up small gatherings in this tiny Gulf country. No arrests were reported.

During an unprecedented visit by an Israeli foreign minister, Yair Lapid opened the first Israeli embassy in Bahrain on Thursday, a year after the signing of an agreement to normalize relations between the two countries under Washington’s aegis.

On September 15, 2020, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain became the first Gulf States to normalize their relations with Israel. Then came Morocco and Sudan.

The Palestinians then denounced a “stab in the back” and a betrayal of the “Arab consensus”, which made the settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict an indispensable prerequisite for normalizing relations with the Hebrew state.