Bakery Processing Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth, Structure, and Regional Analysis by 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Bakery Processing Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global bakery processing equipment market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020. Bakery processing equipment refers to machinery and tools that are utilized in the preparation of baked goods. It includes ovens, mixers, freezers, proofers, piston filling injectors, retarders, dividers, and sheeters. It assists in simplifying the baking process, offering optimum humidity to the prepared dough, and reducing the overall time of the baking. As a result, its demand is escalating across the globe.

There is a significant increase in the sales of bakery products around the world on account of inflating disposable incomes and rising demand for convenient food items. This represents one of the key factors propelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, there is a rise in the demand for clean labels and organic baked goods. This has propelled key players to introduce innovative equipment that aids in improving the efficiency and precision of the production process. These players are also focusing on integrating the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) with processing machinery, which is creating a favorable market outlook. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global bakery processing equipment market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Ali Group S.r.l.

Baker Perkins Limited (Schenck Process Holding GmbH)

Bühler AG

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

The Middleby Corporation

JBT Corporation

Anko Food Machine Co. Ltd.

Markel Ventures Inc.

Koenig Maschinen GmbH

Heat & Control Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Equipment:

Mixer and Blenders

Dividers and Rounders

Molders and Sheeters

Ovens and Proofers

Others

Breakup by Application:

Bread

Cakes and Pastries

Cookies and Biscuits

Pizza Crusts

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

