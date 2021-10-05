Baku | Azerbaijan closes Iranian representation

(Tehran) Azerbaijan has closed the office of the representative of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Baku, the Iranian news agency Tasnim announced on Tuesday after military maneuvers by the Iranian army near its border, which Baku denounced.

Posted on Oct 5, 2021 at 10:53 am

“The mosque and the representative office of Seyyed Ali Akbar Ojaghnéjad, representative of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Baku, were sealed and closed today by order of the authorities of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” said the agency without further information.

According to its website, the Iranian representative of the Supreme Leader, Mr. Ojaghnéjad, held the office in 1996. The representative office was located in the mosque.

Azerbaijani Interior Ministry spokesman Eskhan Zahidov justified the closure with a “recent increase in cases of (contamination with) COVID-19”.

“That’s why his operation […] has been temporarily suspended, ”he said in a statement AFP received.

Since the middle of September there has been high tension between the two neighbors, who share a common border of 700 kilometers.

Iran started maneuvers of its ground troops in the north-west of the country near this border on Monday after having been prepared a few days earlier.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliev said he was “surprised” by Iranian military maneuvers.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Said Khatibzadeh on September 28 invoked the “sovereignty” of Iran, which “will not tolerate the presence of the Zionist regime near its borders”, alluding to the good relations between Azerbaijan and Israel , the enemy country of Iran.

The commander of the Iranian Land Army, Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari, warned again on Monday that Iran is opposed to the presence of “elements of the Zionist regime”. […] In the region “.

Azerbaijan, which was fought in a six-week war against Armenia in September 2020, has largely armed itself in recent years, especially with the Hebrew state.