Bangkok | Thais denounce the government’s handling of the pandemic

33

Hundreds of people march through central Bangkok in a carnival-like protest against Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan-o-cha, who is currently the subject of a four-day censorship debate, including Saturday’s parliamentary vote of confidence.

The protest at the behest of the UFTD, a student-led group, occupies Ratchaprasong, a mall where diverse activities and groups of protesters mingle.

