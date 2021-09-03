Bangkok | Thais denounce the government’s handling of the pandemic

Hundreds of people march through central Bangkok in a carnival-like protest against Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan-o-cha, who is currently the subject of a four-day censorship debate, including Saturday’s parliamentary vote of confidence.

Posted on Sep 3, 2021 at 11:24 am

The protest at the behest of the UFTD, a student-led group, occupies Ratchaprasong, a mall where diverse activities and groups of protesters mingle.

