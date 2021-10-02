Barricades dismantled on the border between Serbia and Kosovo

(Jarinje) Kosovar Serbs pulled out vehicles they had set up to block roads leading to the border with Serbia on Saturday after Belgrade and Pristina agreed to ease tensions, noted an AFP journalist.

Former enemies had been fighting for nearly two weeks after Kosovo banned cars with Serbian license plates from entering its territory, mimicking the Serbian long-standing ban on allowing vehicles in the other direction.

Kosovo had seconded special police forces to oversee the implementation of the ban, which angered local Serbs who blocked the roads leading to the border.

PHOTO ARMEND NIMANI, FRANCE PRESS AGENCY

Kosovar police officers in Jarinje

Serbia responded by setting up tanks near the border and floating over it with its fighters.

These episodes prompted foreign diplomats to urge the two sides to ease tensions and prevent further escalation.

According to an agreement negotiated by the European Union on Thursday in Brussels and according to the wishes of both parties, Kosovo should withdraw its special forces on Saturday and the Serbs there dismantle their barricades.

For two weeks, soldiers from the NATO Kosovo Security Force (KFOR) were stationed at the border with the aim of ensuring “a safe environment and freedom of movement,” the report said.

The dismantling of barricades and tents in which Serbian protesters slept went without incident, according to an AFP correspondent.

“It’s good that it’s all over. We showed in Pristina that the special forces have nothing to do here, ”said a 33-year-old Serb who called himself Slavko. “The presence of KFOR or ordinary police at the border does not bother us.”

At the Jarinje border post, traffic gradually resumed, crossing trucks that were stuck for days.

PHOTO VISAR KRYEZIU, RELATED PRESS

Polish soldiers of the NATO Kosovo Security Force (KFOR) patrol Jarinje, near the northern border of Kosovo

In Brussels, both sides also decided to come to a final agreement in good time to allow drivers on both sides to put stickers on the symbols of sovereignty on their license plates.

Kosovo and Serbia, which never recognized the independence of its former Albanian majority province, have tumultuous relations that are a major obstacle to their later European integration.

Kosovo, which proclaimed its independence in 2008, is recognized by a hundred states, but not by Serbia, which is supported by its Russian and Chinese allies.