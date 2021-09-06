Baseball Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-26
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Baseball Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global baseball equipment market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2015-2020. Baseball refers to an outdoor game played with a ball and bat between two teams comprising nine players each. Baseball equipment majorly includes helmets, gloves, equipment bags, jockstraps, cleats, arm guards, chest protectors, jerseys, etc. It is widely adopted to prevent or lessen the impact of injuries. Baseball equipment is generally available in a wide range of sizes, colors, materials, designs, etc.
The rising consumer awareness regarding the health benefits associated with an active lifestyle and the growing prevalence of numerous chronic diseases are driving the global market. Furthermore, several government bodies are introducing various tournaments and leagues to encourage participation in outdoor sports, such as baseball. To ensure the comfort and safety of players on the field, numerous clubs and training centers are also mandating protective gear, thereby contributing to the growth of the global market. Additionally, changing consumer lifestyles and inflating disposable incomes are promoting the adoption of high-performance and premium baseball equipment, which is bolstering the market growth. Moreover, numerous leading market players are offering different customized products through these portals, which is expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global baseball equipment market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
- Adidas
- Akadema Inc.
- Franklin Sports
- Marucci Sports LLC
- Mizuno Corporation
- Nike, Phoenix Bat Company
- Under Armour Inc.
- Wilson Sporting Goods Co. (Amer Sports Oyj)
- Zett Corporation
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
- Bat
- Helmet
- Gloves
- Equipment Bag
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Online Stores
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
