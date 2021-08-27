Basmati Rice Market Research Report Analysis by Competition, Sales, Revenue, Market Size, Share and Forecasted Data From 2021 To 2027

Global Basmati Rice Market research provides an in-depth analysis of the market for the coming years. The research includes numerous sections as well as an examination of market trends and development drivers that are critical to the industry’s success. The drivers, constraints, and opportunities are all included in this list.

The Basmati Rice Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period 2021 – 2027

The Market Intelligence Data in the Global Basmati Rice Market Report ranges from 2021 to 2027. The study provides an overview of the industry, including major drivers and risk factors. The study is divided into sections by leading worldwide manufacturers, with sales, revenue, and prices included where appropriate. It also assesses the competitive landscape of the major companies.

Top Key Players: KRBL, Amira Nature Foods, LT Foods, Best Foods, Kohinoor Rice, Aeroplane Rice, Tilda Basmati Rice, Matco Foods, Amar Singh Chawal Wala, Hanuman Rice Mills, Adani Wilmar, HAS Rice Pakistan, Galaxy Rice Mill, Dunar Foods, Sungold.

Segment by Type:

Indian Basmati Rice

Pakistani Basmati Rice

Kenya Basmati Rice

Others

Segment by Application:

Direct Edible

Deep Processing

Market Overview:

The fragrance component 2-acetyl-1-pyrroline gives basmati rice a pandan-like (Pandanus amaryllifolius leaf) flavour. Basmati grains naturally contain around 0.09 ppm of this fragrant chemical component, which is about 12 times more than non-basmati rice types and gives basmati its characteristic spicy scent and flavour. Cheese, apples, and other cereals all have this natural scent. It is a flavouring compound that has been authorised for use in bread products in the United States and Europe.

Basmati Rice has a diverse downstream, and it has lately gained prominence in a number of sectors, including Direct Edible and Deep Processing. Globally, the demand for Direct Edible Basmati Rice is driving the market. Direct Edible accounts for roughly 94.72 per cent of worldwide Basmati Rice downstream consumption.

Regional Analysis:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

(the United States, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Table of content:

Report Overview

Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

Segmentation of Basmati Rice Market by Types

Segmentation of Basmati Rice Market by End-Users

Market Analysis by Major Regions

Product Commodity of Basmati Rice Market in Major Countries

North America Basmati Rice Landscape Analysis

Europe Basmati Rice Landscape Analysis

Asia Pacific Basmati Rice Landscape Analysis

Latin America, Middle East & Africa Basmati Rice Landscape Analysis

Major Players Profile

Reasons to Purchase this report:

The industry analysis report offers actionable insights into the global Basmati Rice industry and examines the major growth propellers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges existing in the market.

The research looked at current and past market circumstances in-depth to assist readers forecast market conditions for the next five years.

The research presents a comprehensive overview of the main businesses in the Basmati Rice industry, as well as their long-term commercial growth strategies.

In-depth scrutiny of the Basmati Rice business landscape with accurate market projections for the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Basmati Rice Market

The global pandemic COVID-19 has had a direct or indirect impact on the Basmati Rice market. This research contains a distinct part that explains the pandemic’s aftereffects in great detail. The comprehensive analysis examines the likely effects of the global financial crisis on Basmati Rice.

