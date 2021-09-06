Bath and Shower Products Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2021-2026

Bath and Shower Products Market

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Bath and Shower Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global bath and shower products market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Bath and shower products are personal care items that aid in exfoliating, cleansing, and moisturizing the body. They help in soothing stressed muscles, maintaining personal hygiene, providing a feeling of freshness to the skin, etc. Bath and shower products are manufactured using water, emollients, surfactants, emulsifiers, humectants, preservatives, fragrances, etc. At present, these products are available in the form of gels, oils, sprays, lotions, bars, cream, powder, etc.

The inflating income levels and the rising hygiene awareness are driving the bath and shower products market. Furthermore, there is an increase in the demand for multi-functional products made using natural and organic ingredients, including shea butter, tea tree, aloe vera, glycerin, almond oil, argan oil, fruit extracts, etc. Additionally, with the elevating environmental concerns, numerous key manufacturers are focusing on introducing their products in sustainable, eco-friendly, and recyclable packaging. They are also launching items with active ingredients, such as clay and salicylic acid, to suit the hair and skin type of different users. This, in turn, is bolstering the growth of the global market. Moreover, the growing demand for personal care items, including bath and shower products, in the wake of the coronavirus disease is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, the global bath and shower products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

  • Bath & Body Works LLC (L Brands)
  • Beiersdorf AG
  • Colgate-Palmolive Company
  • Estee Lauder Inc.
  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  • ITC Limited
  • Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.
  • Kao Corporation
  • L’Oréal S.A.
  • Plum Island Soap Co.
  • The Procter & Gamble Company
  • Unilever

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

  • Bar Soap
  • Liquid Bath Products
  • Shower Cream and Oil
  • Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
  • Convenience Stores
  • Online Stores
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America (United States, Canada)
  • Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
  • Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:                                                    

  • Market Performance (2015-2020)
  • Market Outlook (2021-2026)
  • Market Trends
  • Market Drivers and Success Factors
  • The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Structure of the Global Market
  • Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

