Bead Wire Market 2021 Key Data Points Mapped for Industry Professionals – Kiswire, Rajratan, Heico Wire Group, TATA Steel

Bead Wire Market size was valued at USD 1078.6 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1087.7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.74% from 2021 to 2027.

bead wire is a high-carbon steel wire with brass or bronze plating on the surface. It has high strength, outstanding flexibility, superior fatigue properties, and great linearity, and can be easily adhered to rubber. It is mostly utilized as reinforcing materials in the tyre bead. This product keeps tyres from altering shape as a result of air pressure or other external influences. The edge of a tyre that sits on the wheel is referred to as a Tyre bead. It is usual for off-road vehicle drivers to lower the air pressure in their tyres.

As a result, the tire’s tread spreads out, providing more surface area for the tread to grasp the terrain. If the pressure is too low, the bead may not be able to stay on the wheel, causing it to pop off; this is known as “losing a bead.” In this situation, bead locks, which clamp the bead on the wheel, are frequently utilized. After rusting, the bead can become frozen to the rim, necessitating the employment of a bead breaker. The average tyre consists of a number of different components. The tyre bead is easily considered to be one of the most crucial components.

Competitive Analysis of Global Bead Wire Market

The global Bead Wire market competitive landscape section offers all the information by the competitors. Certain details like company financials, company overview, potential market, revenue generated, company strengths and weaknesses, investment in research and development, production sites and facilities, product launch, application dominance, product width, breadth, and experiments are summarized in this market report.

Bekaert, Kiswire, Rajratan, Heico Wire Group, TATA Steel, WireCo WorldGroup, Shandong Daye, Xingda, Snton, Xinglun, GUIZHOU Wire Rope and others.

This report segments the global Bead Wire Market based on Types are:

Up to 1.00mm

1.00mm-2.00mm

Above 2.00mm

Based on Application, the Global Bead Wire Market is segmented into:

Car Radial Tire

Truck Radial Tire

Others

Geographical Landscape Analysis:

In terms of geographical landscape, the global Bead Wire market has been segmented into its major regions such as North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Asia Pacific including Japan and China, and the Middle East and Africa. In terms of revenue, North America has been expected to account for the highest share of the Global Bead Wire market.

