Beginning of the Paris bombings trial with 130 dead

It was a heartbreaking night of terror that traumatized Paris to this day. Islamists killed 130 people in a series of attacks six years ago. Now the trial against 20 suspected extremists begins.

Paris (AP) – In Paris, the trial of the Islamist terrorist attacks in the French capital opens today almost six years ago, with 130 dead and 350 injured. Twenty suspects are charged, including Salah Abdeslam, who has already been convicted in Belgium. He is considered one of the main culprits.

A Parisian jury specially constituted for the trial negotiates with the highest level of security in a specially prepared room. 12 of the 20 defendants face life imprisonment, compared with 6 the trial takes place in absentia.

ISIS claimed responsibility for itself

On November 13, 2015, a Friday, extremists provoked a massacre in the “Bataclan” concert hall in Paris, where they shot dead 90 people. They also toured bars and restaurants in the east of the capital. In total, the attackers killed 130 people in the attacks at various locations in Paris. In addition, three suicide bombers blew themselves up at the Stade de France during the international football match between Germany and France. The Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia claimed responsibility for the attacks for itself.

According to the prosecution, there are 1,765 co-complainants. At the start of the process, two days are reserved for calling everyone by name. It is only on the third day that the court wants to address more broadly the content of the allegations, which are based on 500 files containing the results of the investigation. Hundreds of witnesses were summoned, including French and Belgian investigators and then French President François Hollande, it is said. Initially, the process is scheduled until May of next year.

Faced with the dramatic scale of the night of terrorism, victims and their loved ones benefit from an appropriate space: over a period of five weeks, around 300 of them are supposed to tell their stories. Every half hour is given, 14 such statements are scheduled per trading day.