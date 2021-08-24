Beijing reacts to Kamala Harris | The United States is playing the law to “establish its hegemony”

(Beijing) China on Tuesday accused the United States of playing the “establishing hegemony” law in response to US Vice President Kamala Harris criticizing Beijing visiting Singapore.

Posted on Aug 24, 2021 at 9:21 am

Harris visited Asia while Washington seeks to strengthen its alliances with China and on Tuesday accused Beijing of pressure and intimidation on countries around the South China Sea.

“Beijing continues to exert pressure, intimidation and claims to much of the South China Sea,” she said in a speech outlining the Biden government’s foreign policy in Asia.

“The United States can defame, oppress and intimidate other countries without paying a price,” said Chinese diplomacy spokesman Wang Wenbin, referring to the American intervention in Afghanistan.

“The United States always uses the law to justify its selfishness and to establish its hegemony,” he emphasized during a regular press conference.

“But how many people will (still) believe it? “, He wondered, referring to the situation in Afghanistan, which in his opinion” clearly shows “what law is after the United States.

China claims almost all of the South China Sea, a sea area with significant resources through which much of world trade flows.

But four Southeast Asian countries, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei, and Taiwan, have competing claims to sovereignty over the area.

Beijing has been accused of stationing military equipment, including rocket launchers, and of ignoring a 2016 international court ruling that found most of its historical claims to be unfounded.

In recent months, tensions have increased between Beijing and countries challenging its maritime claims. Kamala Harris’ visit to Asia follows that of Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin last month, who also harshly criticized Chinese claims in the disputed area.

But the crisis in Afghanistan has heightened doubts about the credibility of US support for its partners and overshadowed Kamala Harris’ visit to Southeast Asia.