Belarus condemns opposition activist Maria Kolesnikova. the sharpest

(Moscow) The Belarusian judiciary on Monday sentenced Maria Kolesnikova, a leading figure at the summer 2020 protest rally, to eleven years in prison, a verdict that once again illustrates the relentless repression of any opposition to the regime of Alexander Lukashenko.

Posted on Sep 6, 2021 at 7:40 am

Maria Kolesnikova, 39, was convicted of “conspiracy to seize power”, “calls for measures to undermine national security” and “forming an extremist formation”. Press release from Viktor Babaryko, another detained opponent for whom it worked.

His co-defendant, lawyer Maxime Znak, was sentenced to ten years in prison.

The trial of the two opponents, who had been imprisoned for eleven months, began in early August and took place behind closed doors, so few details have leaked, especially since most of the independent media, NGOs and opposition movements have been relentlessly suppressed for months.

Defense lawyers were also prohibited from discussing the content of the case.

According to pictures released by accounts via Telegram News before the verdict, Ms. Kolesnikova, short hair, wore lipstick, smiled at the hearing, which was locked with Mr. Znak in the glass cage reserved for the defendants.

Handcuffed, she formed a heart with hands, one of the collective symbols of the opposition, for the attention of the few authorized media outlets.

At the beginning of the process, she had sketched a few dance steps as a sign of mistrust in the power of Mr. Lukashenko, who has been at the helm since 1994 and whose re-election in 2020 triggered an unprecedented challenge.

Terrorization of the Belarusians

The opposition candidate in this ballot, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, responded to this verdict on Twitter and called for “the immediate release of Maria and Maxime”. “The point is to terrorize Belarusians who are against the regime,” she said.

The EU denounced Minsk’s “blatant disregard for human rights” when Berlin declared the conviction “unjustified” and London called for an end to the “repression”.

“The courage of Maria, who has decided to stay in Belarus despite the threat of severe prison sentences, will not be forgotten,” said the NGO Amnesty International in a statement.

Maria Kolesnikova was arrested in September 2020 after spectacularly resisting an attempt by authorities to evict her from her own country.

According to her relatives, the Belarusian Special Service (KGB) abducted her and then pulled a bag over her head to take her to the Ukrainian border. She refused to leave Belarus, jumped out a window and tore up her passport, which resulted in her imprisonment.

Maria Kolesnikova and Maxime Znak worked for Viktor Babaryko, the rival of the Belarusian president recently sentenced to 14 years in prison for fraud, a case he denounced as a politician.

They also belonged to the seven-member Coordinating Council that was set up by the opposition after the presidential elections in August 2020 to organize a peaceful change of power.

Ms. Kolesnikova was one of three women appointed to lead the protest movement along with Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, presidential candidate in place of her imprisoned husband, and Veronika Tsepkalo. The latter two fled the country under pressure from the authorities.

The protest movement, which gathered tens of thousands of demonstrators on the streets in the summer of 2020, has gradually been dampened with thousands of arrests, forced evictions and imprisonment of political leaders, media representatives and NGOs.

The Belarusian regime is also accused of hijacking a scheduled flight under the pretext of a bomb threat in May to arrest the dissident and journalist Roman Protassevich on board.

The West has passed several packages of sanctions against Minsk, which, however, has unreserved support from Moscow.

President Lukashenko will again be received by Vladimir Putin this week, and the two heads of state and government have been working for months to strengthen the economic and political integration of their countries.