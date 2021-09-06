Belarus: Eleven years in prison for the opposition Kolesnikova

Minsk (AP) – During protests against leader Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus, Maria Kolesnikowa was a symbol of freedom – now the 39-year-old must be in a prison camp for eleven years.

A court in the capital Minsk on Monday convicted the former cultural director of Stuttgart in a controversial case for alleged attempted illegal seizure of power. The lawyer who was charged with her, Maxim Snak, was sentenced to ten years in prison. After the verdict, there was massive international criticism – including from Germany.

Kolesnikova stood in a lattice cage behind glass in the courthouse. Although she was handcuffed, her hands were shaped like a heart – her trademark. No one expected an acquittal. Nevertheless, Kolesnikova looks energetic and cheerful in the courtroom, civil rights activist Svetlana Tichanovskaya wrote on social media. “She sings, dances, smiles.”

During the presidential election on August 9 last year, Kolesnikova rose to international fame with Tichanowskaya and Veronika Zepkalo. The other two women are in exile abroad. After allegations of fraud against the vote, Kolesnikova joined the mass protests against Lukashenko. The rulers sometimes bloodily suppressed demonstrations and declared war on their opponents. Kolesnikova too.

Kidnapped by the secret service

The activist and musician was kidnapped by the KGB secret services in Minsk in early September last year. As she was about to be deported to Ukraine, she tore up her passport shortly before crossing the border and thus thwarted plans to deport her from the country. For this she received international recognition. The politician, who also speaks German, had made it clear on several occasions that he would not lead the fight against Lukashenko from abroad.

There have been no street protests in Belarus for months. The courts jailed dozens of dissidents on behalf of the sovereign. The trial of Kolesnikov and Snak, which began in early August, was just one of many. The negotiations took place behind closed doors. Only the verdict was public.

The disillusioned Belarusian opposition

“Innocent! All Belarusians know it, (…) only the court does not know it,” commented the opposition. The two political prisoners simply tried to change their country for the better. Kolesnikowa and Snak have Called for democratic change, Lukashenko’s resignation and a new presidential election. They were involved in the coordination council for a peaceful transfer of power. This is one of the reasons why the authorities have targeted them.

The lawyers of the two convicts want to challenge the decision in the Supreme Court of Belarus. There is no legal basis for a conviction, defense lawyers said. Authorities in the authoritarian country had accused both a plot to take power illegally and the establishment and management of an extremist association.

Berlin Critic

The federal government sharply criticized the decisions. “For us, you are a symbol of the ruthless approach, repression and intimidation of the Belarusian regime against opposition politicians and civil society,” said a spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry. The judiciary in Belarus is used for the purpose of political persecution. “The federal government demands the release of all political prisoners in Belarus.”

Following these decisions, the Greens in the Bundestag demanded humanitarian visas for politically persecuted people and an “effective tightening of EU sanctions”.

The United States talks about a “politically motivated” judgment

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken referred to a “politically motivated” judgment that was “shameful”. “Unfortunately, these judgments are further proof of the regime’s total disregard for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of the Belarusian people,” he said.

For British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, the judge’s verdict confirms that “the Belarusian authorities will continue their attack on the defenders of democracy and freedom”. Human rights organization Amnesty International called the ruling arbitrary. The Austrian Foreign Ministry has pledged to continue to stand alongside defenders of democracy.

Expert Artjom Schraibman, who fled abroad, now expects the West to further increase the pressure on the authoritarian power apparatus in Belarus. “The opposition cannot get the prisoners out of prison itself with its own troops,” political scientist Echo Moskwy told radio.

The EU and the US have repeatedly imposed sanctions on Belarus because of the measures taken against those who think differently. The Minsk electrical apparatus has still not been affected. Lukashenko, who is considered the “last dictator in Europe”, is mainly supported by Russian President Vladimir Putin.