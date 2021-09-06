Belarus: Eleven years in prison for the opposition Kolesnikova

Minsk (dpa) – Belarusian opposition activist Maria Kolesnikowa was sentenced to eleven years in prison almost a year after her arrest during protests against leader Alexander Lukashenko. The court announced Monday in Minsk, according to Belarusian state media.

The federal government had also repeatedly called for the release of the former cultural director of Stuttgart. Lawyer Maxim Snak, accused of Kolesnikova, was sentenced to ten years in prison.

The verdict was handed down for an alleged attempt to take power illegally. The internationally criticized trial against the 39-year-old and Snak began in early August. Kolesnikova had been involved in the election campaign against Lukashenko last year – as the manager of former banker Viktor Babariko, who was also imprisoned and wanted to become president.

Together with Snak and other opponents of Lukashenko, Kolesnikova founded the Coordinating Council for a Peaceful Transfer of Power in Belarus. Authorities in the authoritarian country accused her of conspiring to take power illegally and to set up and run an extremist association.

“Absurd accusations”

In a written interview with independent Russian internet broadcaster Doschd, opposition officials referred to an “absurd accusation”. This is another example of “police state anarchy”. Kolesnikova formed a heart in a mesh cage with her hands cuffed in court. A long line of people formed in front of the courthouse.

The EU and the US have repeatedly imposed sanctions on Belarus because of the measures taken against those who think differently. The Minsk electrical apparatus has still not been affected. Lukashenko, who is considered the “last dictator in Europe”, is mainly supported by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

At the start of the trial, Kolesnikowa and Snak were sitting in a bar cabinet in a court in the capital Minsk. Only state media were allowed to attend the closed-door hearing – but family members were not. Monday’s verdict was public, however.

Kolesnikova rose to international fame during the presidential election on August 9, alongside Svetlana Tichanowskaja and Veronika Zepkalo. The other two women are in exile abroad. After allegations of fraud against the presidential election, Kolesnikova joined the mass protests against Lukashenko.

At the beginning of September last year, the politician was kidnapped by the KGB secret services in Minsk. As she was about to be deported to Ukraine, she tore up her passport shortly before crossing the border and thus thwarted plans to deport her from the country. Kolesnikova had indicated on several occasions that he would lead the fight against Lukashenko in the country.

Kolesnikowa’s father told ARD: “I don’t expect any surprises and of course no fair judgment.” It was his own decision that his daughter was imprisoned. “Yes, it is a courageous act. Yes, it is also a heroic act and a role model for many. “