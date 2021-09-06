Belarus: Maria Kolesnikova and a short trial

Maria Kolesnikova nods, laughs and forms a heart with her fingers. Memories of summer 2020 come alive when the musician led the mass protests against dictator Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk. At the time, Kolesnikova was dancing up and down in front of the ranks of heavily armed police. A year later, she has no choice but …

Maria Kolesnikova nods, laughs and forms a heart with her fingers. Memories of summer 2020 come alive when the musician led the mass protests against dictator Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk. At the time, Kolesnikova was dancing up and down in front of the ranks of heavily armed police. A year later, she has no choice but to show her heart with her hands tied.

The 39-year-old woman is on Monday in a glass cage with bars at the Minsk District Court alongside her former lawyer Maxim Snak (40). Both are accused of having prepared a coup and formed an extremist organization. Judge Sergei Epichow is short. He sentenced Kolesnikova to eleven years in prison in a camp “for all crimes”. Snak receives ten years under tight conditions. The prosecution had asked for twelve years, but no one sees the verdict as a sign of leniency. Almost no one believes in the success of their vocation, which is still possible. “As long as Lukashenko remains in power, both will have to serve their sentences,” said Minsk political scientist Valery Karbalevich.

In a letter from her detention, Kolesnikova described the indictment as an “absurd example of the lawlessness of the police state”. Most Western observers see it the same way. A spokeswoman for the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin said on Monday that those convicted stand for freedom, democracy and human rights. The judgments showed that the government was instrumentalizing the judiciary.

The secrecy of the proceedings, which took place entirely behind closed doors – with the exception of the delivery of the verdict, was particularly criticized. At least something about Kolesnikova’s last words came out in court. The trial showed that people “are attached to their conscience and have a moral choice.” Kolesnikova herself made her choice several times. First, when she returned to Belarus in 2019. She had lived in Germany for twelve years. In Stuttgart, she deepened her musical studies and worked as a concert flautist. Back in Minsk, she meets the banker and cultural promoter Viktor Babariko. When he decided to run against Lukashenko in the 2020 election, Kolesnikova stepped into the ring as campaign manager. But the regime has hit hard. Babariko was arrested and then sentenced to 14 years in prison. Kolesnikova joined Svetlana Tichanowskaja, who ran for her husband Sergei, also imprisoned, in the elections. The sensational success of the women forced the regime to falsify the results.

Mass protests that lasted for months followed, which Lukashenko had repressed in blood. Tichanovskaya was forced into exile by psychological torture. It was around this time that Kolesnikova made what was arguably her most important choice. When the KGB secret service kidnapped her and tried to get her out of the country, she tore up her passport at the border. Kolesnikova spent eight months in detention without charge. During this time, investigators accumulated 41 file volumes of approximately 12,000 pages.