Benin on alert, according to Minister Hounkpatin

The latest reports of Ebola haemorrhagic fever in Côte d’Ivoire and Guinea warn the Benin authorities against the appropriate attitude. On Sunday evening, Health Minister Professor Benjamin Hounkpatin announced on national television that he had held a meeting with the national health crisis committee.

The announcement was made by the World Health Organization and the affected countries. In fact, the government insures the systems put in place at the border posts to ensure, among other things, the control of population movements and signs of hemorrhagic fever and other pandemics.

As a guest on national television on Sunday August 15, Health Minister Benjamin Hounkpatin announced that “the messages for public attention have already been launched and are in line with what the government is already doing with the Covid pandemic. 19”. The ministerial authority also called on the population to respect the lockdown measures and to avoid any consumption of game meat.

