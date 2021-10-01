Benin received the 332,280 doses of Pfizer vaccine this Thursday September 30th

The Pfizer vaccines, which the United States offered in Benin as part of the COVAX device, arrived at Cotonou Airport yesterday, Thursday, September 30, 2020. Health Minister Benjamin Hounkpatin and US Ambassador to Benin Patricia Mahoney received a total of 332,280 doses.

Last July, the US had already offered Benin vaccines

After Astra Zeneca, Sinovac and Johnson & Johnson, Benin will therefore experience another vaccine. Last July, the same US government had offered Benin 302,400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Suffice it to say that Uncle Sam is standing by this West African country in its fight against the terrible Covid-19 pandemic. These vaccines received yesterday end up in vaccination centers that have been visited more and more frequently for the past few months.

Benin currently has thousands of coronavirus cases with a death rate below 200 deaths. The executive branch is relentlessly continuing its efforts to combat the pandemic and expressly invites citizens to be vaccinated.