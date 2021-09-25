Berlin climate activists stop drinking during hunger strike

Most climate activists have since interrupted their hunger strike. But two of them are now moving up a gear. And that could quickly have fatal consequences.

Berlin (dpa) – After weeks of hunger strike, a climate activist in Berlin quit drinking on Saturday. Another activist, who has also been on hunger strike for a few days, announced it herself.

Without fluids, there is a risk of serious health consequences, including death, within days. Since the two hunger strikers are already weakened, critical conditions can arise much more quickly. According to supervisors, medical help is provided for such cases.

The two remaining members again demanded that SPD candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz declare a climate emergency. Scholz had called for the campaign to be stopped and offered to talk to young people after the elections. This offer was renewed on Saturday.

“In this election campaign, which concerns everything, people continue to claim that everything could go on like this,” said Henning Jeschke, explaining his approach on Saturday. Scholz wouldn’t even have the lip to say climate emergency, criticized the 21-year-old. “We do not accept the murderous attitude towards the younger generation.” Its 24-year-old activist, Lea Bonasera, said: “I am not ready for political ignorance to trump what is important.”

A group of young adults went on a hunger strike on August 30 for dramatic climate change. She particularly wished to carry out a public conversation with the candidates Chancellor Scholz, Armin Laschet (CDU / CSU) and Annalena Baerbock (Greens). As politicians disagreed, most activists called off their hunger strike this week. According to a consensus, Baerbock was at the camp on Thursday and spoke to the young people who had ended the hunger strike.