Berlin complains to Russia about cyber attacks

As the federal elections approach, authorities are recording an increase in cyber attacks against MPs. Now the federal government has explicitly turned to the government in Moscow.

Berlin (dpa) – After a new wave of cyber attacks against German politicians, the federal government has complained to the Russian government.

A spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry said Monday in Berlin: “The German government urges the Russian government to end these illegal cyber activities with immediate effect.” Secretary of State Miguel Berger made the request directly to a representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry at a meeting of the Senior Security Policy Working Group last week.

Security authorities have informed the Bundestag at least three times this year about cyber attacks by foreign intelligence services against parliamentarians. More recently, several members of the Union and the SPD have reportedly been affected.

Increase in cyber attacks

In a letter of 24 June, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) announced: “In view of the next federal elections in 2021, the Federal Office for The protection of the Constitution is currently watching as intelligence attacks against party members intensify. These attacks were often directed against private and professional email addresses of parliamentarians. Foreign intelligence services could then use the access obtained through it “to publish personal and intimate information or fabricate fake news on your behalf,” warned the Office for the Protection of the Constitution and the BSI.

The Russian hacker group “ghostwriters” is suspected of being behind phishing attacks in which attempts were made to gain access to the private accounts of parliamentarians. Phishing is the attempt to obtain personal data through emails or websites so that you can use someone else’s identity.

“The federal government has reliable conclusions on the basis of which the activities of ‘ghostwriter’, Russian state cyber actors and more specifically the Russian military intelligence service GRU can be attributed,” said the spokesperson for the Russian Federation. Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The government considers this “unacceptable approach as a threat to the security of the Federal Republic of Germany and to the democratic decision-making process, and as a heavy burden on bilateral relations”.