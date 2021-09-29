Berlin: Decision to block RT channels by Youtube

Berlin (dpa) – According to its own statements, the federal government has nothing to do with blocking the German-language channels of Russian state media RT on YouTube. “This is not a decision of the federal government,” government spokesman Steffen Seibert said at the federal press conference on Wednesday.

“Because there are different stories on Russian channels, I want to make it very clear: this is a decision of YouTube,” added Seibert. The federal government or government officials have nothing to do with the decision. “So whoever claims it’s tinkering with a conspiracy theory.” It is not a measure taken by government agencies. You have taken note of the decision taken by Youtube.

Accusation of disinformation

On Tuesday evening, the Youtube video platform announced that it had blocked and removed the two German-language channels from Russian state media RT. Youtube cited a guideline violation as the reason: RT DE was recently informed that state media had violated the Corona Pandemic Disinformation Directive. In a certain period of time, RT DE would then no longer have been allowed to upload videos to its YouTube channel. According to information from YouTube, the second channel was then used. The American company spoke of an attempt to circumvent. As a result, the lockdown was now carried out in the early evening on Tuesday.

Moscow-based RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonjan sharply criticized YouTube’s move on Twitter and spoke of a “media war” that Germany had declared on Russia. Russian authorities had recently put pressure on large IT companies such as Google and Apple in the parliamentary elections. The editor also argued that action should now be taken against German media in Russia and mentioned public broadcasters.

Government spokesman Seibert also stressed at the federal press conference that press freedom is a great good for the federal government. “We defend them at home and abroad.” Seibert pointed out that anyone who calls for or talks about counterattacks against German media working in Russia, “is not showing, in our opinion, a good relationship with freedom of the press.”

Kremlin talks about “censorship”

The Kremlin criticized the blocking of German channels of Russian state media RT on the YouTube video platform. There are clear signs that the laws of the Russian Federation have been broken, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in Moscow on Wednesday, according to state agency Tass. There are even signs of a very blatant violation, “because it is censorship, obstruction of the dissemination of information by the media,” said President Vladimir Putin.

RT is repeatedly criticized in the West as the Kremlin’s propaganda tool. Central allegation: The station broadcasts conspiracy theories and disinformation on behalf of the Russian state. RT has several foreign language programs in its portfolio. RT DE has so far offered online reports in German. The content is distributed through the website and social media such as Facebook, Instagram and so far YouTube.