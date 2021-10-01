Berlin elections fail: Federal government asks for clarification

Berlin (dpa) – After mistakes and mishaps in Sunday’s elections in Berlin, the federal government is calling for a thorough investigation.

“It is the responsibility of the responsible Berlin authorities to deal clearly with what happened,” government spokesman Steffen Seibert said in Berlin on Friday. In the meantime, several parties have announced complaints against the elections. As it stands, experts and politicians alike believe it is unlikely that the entire ballot will need to be repeated.

On Sunday, elections for the Bundestag, House of Representatives and district assemblies as well as a referendum with numerous irregularities took place in Berlin. Among other things, ballots from different constituencies were swapped or ran out, so eligible voters had to wait a long time. The polling stations therefore remained open longer. Some citizens still voted when the forecasts were already published.

As “Spiegel” reported on Friday, there should have been a warning from Federal Returning Officer Georg Thiel before the election on Sunday. He noticed a loophole for possible fraud. In the election of district parliaments, young people aged 16 and over and foreigners from the EU were also allowed to vote. When voting by mail, all ballots must be placed in an envelope. Thiel pointed out that people who were only allowed to participate in district elections could also submit slips of paper for the federal election without being recognized. As a result, the state election officer had to quickly change the method of counting voters by correspondence, the magazine wrote.

Government spokesman Seibert said: “You can understand every voter in Berlin who was amazed on Sunday with how things turned out at the individual polling stations, some of whom were extremely annoyed that the ballots were missing and all that was reported. This would raise urgent questions. When asked if the events could damage Germany’s reputation, Seibert said, “You can do better publicity for yourself. “

Giffey doesn’t believe in recomposition

The blackouts are also strongly criticized in Berlin. The main CDU candidate, Kai Wegner, spoke of an embarrassing electoral disaster. The Satirical Party The party says it is preparing an election review complaint. The leading candidate of the Free Voters in Berlin, Marcel Luthe, is awaiting re-election.

Potential mayor Franziska Giffey (SPD) sees it differently. Solid treatment and consequences for the next election are needed, “but I don’t think we’ll get to a whole new edition of this election,” said broadcaster Giffey “Welt”.

At the request of the German News Agency, several districts said there was currently no known reason for a by-election. The exact review could take another two weeks. The official final result is expected to be announced on October 14.

As it stands, Cologne constitutionalist Markus Ogorek gives objections little chance. “If I had to commit today, my prognosis would be that despite all the mistakes, an electoral challenge would not be crowned with success due to a lack of relevance of the mandate”, said the expert of the “Heilbronner Voice “. The relevance of the mandate means that errors would affect the allocation of seats.