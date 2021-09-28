Berlin: exploratory talks from Friday

The electoral decision has been made as to who will form a coalition with whom in Berlin, however, is still open. There are different possibilities.

Berlin (dpa) – The leadership of the SPD in Berlin remains open with whom it wishes to form a new state government. There should be initial talks at the end of the week.

“We start with the Greens on Friday. And then with the left. So with the previous coalition partners, ”party co-leader Raed Saleh told rbb news radio. Then the FDP and CDU should follow. “It is a matter of respect that we are discussing with all the Democratic parties.”

“We will wait and see what the talks come to a conclusion,” Saleh said. He doesn’t believe in the play of colors. “It’s a question of content.” “And I can say it very clearly: we have been doing good politics in recent years. But now we have explorations for the new legislature. And then we’ll see how the talks go. “

Different possible alliances

The Berlin people elected a new Land parliament on Sunday. The SPD won with the best candidate Franziska Giffey. It is not clear, however, which government will get the capital. The preliminary official final result allows several possibilities, one is the continuation of the previous coalition of the SPD, the Left and the Greens. But other tripartite alliances, such as the SPD, CDU and FDP, are also possible.

According to an rbb report, calls are being made in some district associations of the Berlin SPD to continue the previous coalition. Asked about it, Saleh said: It’s okay for circles to talk and belong to a lively party. He thinks that two or three circles have now positioned themselves. “The important thing is that at the end of the day you submit a proposal together.”