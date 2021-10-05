Berlin Senate Apologizes for Election Problems

Berlin (dpa) – The Berlin Senate apologized to voters for organizational problems during the vote on September 26.

“I would also like to officially apologize on behalf of the Senate to all those who had difficulty in voting,” Finance Senator Matthias Kollatz (SPD) said Tuesday after a Senate meeting. “The right to vote of citizens is constitutive of a democracy. Problems should not be repeated.

During the elections to the Bundestag, the House of Representatives and the assemblies of the district councils of September 26, long queues had formed all day in front of the polling stations. In some cases, voters voted long after the bars officially closed. Others have renounced it with resignation.

After polling day, reports of missing or incorrect ballots, possible counts and other incidents escalated. Kollatz said that so far “not everything that has been publicly discussed” can be confirmed. However, there were incidents that should not have happened. As examples of confirmed incidents, the senator cited fake ballots at some polling stations or “significant communication problems” between polling stations and district election commissions.

Kollatz was unable to confirm media reports that 16 and 17 year olds could also have voted for the Bundestag or the House of Representatives. These issues need to be followed up. Young people aged 16 and 17 could vote for the district assembly, but not for the Bundestag and the House of Representatives.

According to Kollatz, the Senate wants to call in outside experts to deal with the misadventures on election day. Inventory by responsible bodies at district and state level is still ongoing. According to Interior Senator Andreas Geisel (SPD), only seven of Berlin’s twelve districts have submitted their reports.

Returning officer Petra Michaelis, who had made her office available the week before, was officially removed from her post by the Senate on Tuesday. This will take effect at the end of October 14. On this day, the state electoral committee wants to determine the official final result of the election to the House of Representatives with Michaelis.

Michaelis himself again expressed his regret in a written statement. “I must take note that public confidence in the orderly and lawful conduct of the elections of September 26, 2021 in Berlin has been shaken,” he said.