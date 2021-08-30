Beta Carotene Market 2021 Analysis and Outlook- BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V, Sensient Technologies

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Beta Carotene Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Beta Carotene from 2021 till 2025. The report covers the pre COVID-19 historic data, impact of COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

Global beta carotene market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.93% during the forecasted period (2019 – 2024).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Beta Carotene Market: BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V, Sensient Technologies, D.D. Williamson & Co. Inc., Lycored Corp., Bioextract, Parry Nutraceuticals, Foodchem International, Allied Biotech Corp. and others.

Market Overview:

– Beta carotene is an organic, strongly colored red-orange pigment which is abundantly found in plants and fruits. Beta carotene has tremendous health benefits as a provitamin A and is also popular as a colorant for food and beverages applications. Beta carotene is a powerful antioxidant, it helps the body scavenge free radicals, thereby limiting the damage to cell membranes, DNA and protein structures in the cell thus reducing the risk of cancer.

– Increasing preference towards naturally derived ingredients and cleaner label solutions has instigated the natural beta carotene segments growth.

– Beta carotene derived from microalgae is expected to be extensively used at an industrial level in the near future. Some strains of microalgae, such as spirulina, contains more beta carotene than carrots, more chlorophyll than wheatgrass, and 50 times more iron than spinach.

Market Key Trends:

Increasing Demand for Natural Colors in Food Industry to Accelerate Revenue Generation

Consumers demand clean labels on products to know what exactly they consume and at what levels. Their interest in identifying the ingredients present in products has triggered the clean label products market. Consumers, globally, are highly concerned about the long-term effects of synthetic colors on health, and so prefer natural colorants in their foods. Beta carotene is largely used as colorant for beverage and food applications. In this regards, in 2017, BASF SE launched a 10% beta carotene powder, Lucarotin 10 CWD (Cold Water Dispersible) / O (Orange) Plus. In the United States, this product replaced azo dyes yellow 5 and 6 in beverages, soups, confections, and nutrition products. Natural colors help avoid hyperactivity disorders and behavioral issues among other benefits in children. A study shows that around 88% of consumers are willing to pay a premium price for products containing naturally sourced ingredients.

