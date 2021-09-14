Beta Lactam And Beta Lactamase Inhibitors Market Size, Opportunities, Key Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2021–2030

The global beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors market size was $27,126 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $34,170 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2019 to 2028.

Beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors is a most important type of antibacterial agent used for fighting bacterial infections. In addition, these are used to kill or prevent the growth of microorganisms. Based on the molecular structure, beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors are drug classified into penicillin, cephalosporin, carbapenem, monobactam, and combination.

There is an increase in the demand for beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors, owing to increased consumption in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) and rise in prevalence of infectious diseases. In addition, development of novel approaches for new beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors for treating bacterial infections and a large number of clinical trials further drive the market growth. However, development of antibiotic resistance, driven by misuse of beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors and the time taken for the regulatory approval is projected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, discovery of advanced prospect molecules and novel combination therapies to treat antibiotic-resistant microbial infections are expected to offer significant profitable opportunities for the market players.

The global beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors market is segmented based on drug class, disease, route of administration, and region. Based on the drug class, the market is classified into penicillin, cephalosporin, carbapenem, monobactam, and combination. Combination segment is further categorized into penicillin/beta lactamase inhibitors, cephalosporins/beta lactamase inhibitors, and carbapenems/beta lactamase inhibitors.

Depending on the disease segment, the market is divided into urinary tract infection (excluding cUTI), respiratory infection, skin infection, complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI), complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI), nosocomial pneumonia, blood stream infection, and other diseases. Nosocomial pneumonia segment is further divided into hospital acquired pneumonia, ventilator associated pneumonia, and other nosocomial pneumonia. Based on route of administration, the market is classified into oral, intravenous, and others. Based on region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

• By Drug Class

o Penicillin

o Cephalosporin

o Carbapenem

o Monobactam

o Combination

§ Penicillin/Beta Lactamase Inhibitors

§ Cephalosporins/Beta Lactamase Inhibitors

§ Carbapenems/Beta Lactamase Inhibitors

• By Disease

o Urinary Tract Infection (excluding cUTI)

o Respiratory Infection

o Skin Infection

o Complicated Urinary Tract Infection (cUTI)

o Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections (cIAI)

o Nosocomial Pneumonia

§ Hospital Acquired Pneumonia

§ Ventilator Associated Pneumonia

§ Other Nosocomial Pneumonia

o Blood Stream Infection

o Other Diseases

• By Route of Administration

o Oral

o Intravenous

o Others

• By Region

o North America

§ U.S.

§ Canada

§ Mexico

o Europe

§ Germany

§ France

§ Spain

§ Italy

§ UK

§ Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

§ Japan

§ India

§ China

§ South Korea

§ Thailand

§ Taiwan

§ Vietnam

§ Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

§ Brazil

§ Saudi Arabia

§ South Africa

§ Rest of LAMEA

• Abbott Laboratories

• Allergan Plc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Mylan N.V.

• Novartis International AG (Sandoz)

• Pfizer Inc.

• Sanofi

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Hikma Pharmaceuticals

• Melinta Therapeutics

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Shionogi, Inc.

• AstraZeneca plc