Betaine Market Analysis And Forecast To 2028 By Type, Region And Applications

The betaine market accounted for US$ 3,312.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2019-2027, to account to US$ 5,110.0 Mn by 2027. Betaine is also known as glycine betaine or betaine anhydrous. It is a compound that can be achieved naturally or synthetically. It is usually a by-product obtained from refineries which produce sugar from beetroot. Some other natural resources of betaine are wheat bran, spinach, amaranth grain, sweet potato, quinoa, rye grain, bulgur grain, turkey breast, beef, and veal. Betaine is utilized in various applications, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, animal feed, and cosmetics

AMERICAN CRYSTAL SUGAR COMPANY AMINO GMBH BASF SE E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG KAO CORPORATION THE LUBRIZOL CORPORATION SOLVAY STEPAN COMPANY WEIFANG (SHANGHAI) SUNWIN CHEMICALS CO LTD

Introduction Betaine Market – Key Takeaways Research Methodology Betaine Market – Market Landscape Betaine Market – Global Analysis Betaine Market Analysis– by Treatment Betaine Market Analysis– by Distribution Channel Betaine Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Betaine Market Betaine Market – Industry Landscape Company Profiles Appendix

Betaine Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Synthetic, Natural), by Form (Betaine Anhydrous, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Others), by Applications(Food and Beverages, Animal Feed, Cosmetics, Detergents, Others) and Geography

Asia-Pacific(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

