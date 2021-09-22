Beverage Grade Gas Market New Study Offers Insights for 2027 |Air Liquide, The Messer Group GmbH, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, American Welding & Gas.

Global Beverage Grade Gas Market was valued at US$ 8,041.8 Mn in 2020, estimated to reach US$ 12,722.8 Mn in 2027 with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021-2027.

Market Drivers: High adoption due to Benifits associated with bevarage gas

Beverage grade gases like nitrogen are passed through liquid products particularly cooking oil to reduce dissolved oxygen & achieve good quality. Nitrogen gas is used as a propellant in aerosol dispensed food products including creams & cheeses a well as to create microbubbles in desserts for improving texture and inducing fluffiness. Increasing demand for nitrogen in beverage industry for processing on account of the aforementioned properties is expected to have a positive impact on the market over the next seven years. Large oxygen controlled bulk stores for fruits & vegetables are finding applications in the food and beverage sector for increasing shelf life.

Recent Developments:

In January 2021: Gulf Cryo had unveiled its plans for CO2 (Carbon Dioxide) recovery plant in Saudi Arabia. Gulf Cryo will procure, install & operate largest CO2 (Carbon Dioxide) emissions capture plant in the Middle East, to be located in Saudi Arabia. The new CO2 (Carbon Dioxide) recovery plant investment will allow it to double its existing CO2 production capacity in Saudi Arabia and will capture more than 250,000 tons per year of Carbon Dioxide emissions in order to produce high-purity, food-grade green CO2. With this strategic investment, Gulf Cryo aims to maintain the leading role in the challenging transition to a low carbon future in Middle East and Saudi Arabia.

Market key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as Air Liquide, The Messer Group GmbH, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, American Welding & Gas, SOL Group, Purity Cylinder Gases Inc., Gulf Cryo, SIAD, Cryogenic Gases, Chengdu Taiyu Industrial Gases Co., Ltd, Air Source Industries, Air Products & Chemicals, Inc, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Types of Beverages

Ciders

Soft drinks

Others

By Purpose

Additive

Propellant

Modified atmosphere

Sterilization

Others

By Types of Gases

Chlorine

Carbon dioxide

Nitrogen

Oxygen

Ozone

Nitrous oxide

Propane

Iso-butane

Ethylene

Others

By Application

Beverage carbonation

Anti-bacterial

Freezing and chilling

Cryogenic and IQF freezing

Packaging

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

