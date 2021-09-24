Biden Announces Investment Packages – Default of Payment Threatens

Washington (AP) – A week ago in Congress, President Joe Biden once again announced his two massive investment programs.

“Both have to be adopted, and they will have a big impact,” Biden said Friday at the White House. Next Monday, the House of Representatives could decide on the infrastructure package it initiated – but the timetable has not yet been finalized. The decision on the second big package, with which Biden wants to invest on a large scale in families, education and social affairs, could however still drag on, as the president admitted on Friday. There is currently a stalemate in the negotiations, Biden said. “It will take a while.”

When he took office, Biden presented plans for $ 1 billion in investments in the country’s infrastructure and welfare systems. Since Republicans had reservations about the huge spending early on, Biden and his Democrats split the plan into two packages.

The package with classic infrastructure investments, with which roads, bridges and other transportation and energy networks in the United States must be modernized, had already been passed in the Senate in August after months of negotiations – with the support from Republicans. Now the final vote in the House of Representatives is still pending. About US $ 550 billion in new infrastructure investments are planned over the next few years. In total, including previously budgeted funds, the package is worth over $ 1 trillion.

The second package provides for an extension of social benefits in the country. For example, Biden wants to invest more in education and child care, support families more and give them tax breaks, and at the same time take money in the fight against the climate crisis. This package is worth $ 3.5 trillion, also spread over several years. These projects should be financed by tax increases for high incomes and the more consistent collection of taxes due. Biden again stressed on Friday that the expenses were fully funded.

The Republicans strongly opposed this second package. Therefore, Democrats want to use special parliamentary procedure to get it through Congress themselves. However, they only have a very slim majority in both houses and their plans are also controversial. Some moderate Democrats criticize the high spending, while some progressive Democrats would have liked more. The latter partly threatened to block the infrastructure package unless the second, larger package was secured at the same time. Moderate Democrats, on the other hand, have called for the infrastructure package to be put on the voting agenda.

The Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, had therefore promised as a compromise that the infrastructure package would be put to the vote by September 27, this Monday – in the hope that by then the dispute over the second package would also be resolved. Time is therefore running out to arrive at a comprehensive solution.

Over the past few weeks, there have been some tough negotiations over the project, in which Biden has also been extensively involved in order to organize majorities. For him, parcels are at the heart of his presidency – in a way, his legacy. Indeed, large-scale investment in social benefits and tax increases for high incomes would constitute a paradigm shift in the country. And with the congressional election approaching next year, halfway through his term, time is running out for Biden to push his top concerns forward as long as his Democrats still have a slim majority in both houses of Congress. At least in the Senate, there is a risk of losing the majority in the 2022 election.

Biden is also under pressure elsewhere. Democrats and Republicans are still vying for another budget package, without which the US government would be strapped for cash on October 1. This would mean that, without a deal, parts of the government would be at a standstill in the coming week. In the event of such a shutdown, which occurs more often in the United States, some state employees are granted mandatory time off or must work temporarily without pay, some utilities may be restricted and payments suspended. The Biden government is determined to avoid all of this.

The House of Representatives had already approved this budget package a few days ago with the votes of the Democrats. In the Senate, however, the Republicans have so far blocked it. It also provides for the temporary suspension of the debt ceiling. According to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, if Congress does not raise the debt ceiling, the US government risks defaulting in the coming month. It is not possible to give a precise day, but the government will run out of money “during the month of October,” Yellen warned in early September. If the government was unable to service its debts in October, the US economy and financial markets around the world were threatened with “irreparable damage.”

The last limit expired in July, which is why the government can no longer take on new debt to pay its expenses. Since then, “extraordinary measures” have been taken to avoid a default, Yellen said.