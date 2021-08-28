Biden: Attack on ISIS Terrorists “Was Not the Last” | Free press

The United States responded to the IS attack with a retaliatory strike. US President Biden is now making it clear that terrorists will continue to be “hunted”. The airport remains “extremely dangerous”.

Washington (AP) – After the retaliatory strike in Afghanistan against fighters from the local branch of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia, US President Joe Biden has announced more airstrikes.

“This attack was not the last,” Biden said. In view of the devastating attack in Kabul on Thursday, he added: “We will continue to hunt, arrest and pay for all those who have been implicated in this vicious attack.” Any attack on US interests or the military will result in retaliation, he warned. “There will never be any doubt about it,” he said.

According to the US military, two high-ranking representatives of the local ISIS branch were killed on Saturday in a US airstrike in Nangarhar province. Dozens of people were killed in Thursday’s attack near Kabul airport, including 13 US soldiers.

Another “very likely” attack

Another terrorist attack at Kabul airport before the withdrawal of US troops is “very likely”, according to Biden. The situation is still “extremely dangerous and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high,” Biden said. The army was tasked with taking all possible measures to protect the soldiers. After consulting with his security advisers and commanders, he said the military believed an attack in the next 24 to 36 hours was very likely.