Biden calls on those authorized for a Corona booster shot

Washington (AP) – Following the approval of corona booster vaccinations for certain population groups in the United States, President Joe Biden has urgently called on people to use the offer.

In a speech at the White House, Biden appealed for those eligible for the third shot as soon as it was their turn. The US drug agency FDA had approved a few days earlier corona booster vaccinations with the agent of Biontech / Pfizer for the elderly and groups at risk.

However, there had previously been disagreements over which population groups they were entitled to. US President Biden announced a few weeks ago that he intends to provide much of the US population with booster shots. According to this, all American adults should be able to receive a third dose from the end of September eight months after completing their first two vaccinations with the preparations of Moderna or Pfizer / Biontech.

Last week, however, an FDA panel of experts recommended the refreshments only for people aged 65 and older and at-risk groups. On Thursday, an advisory committee to the U.S. health authority CDC spoke out in favor of refreshments for people aged 65 and older, as well as people living in nursing homes and retirement homes and at-risk groups. . This should also be possible for people aged 18 and over belonging to risk groups, but only after a prior individual analysis of the risks and benefits.

The committee explicitly did not recommend a general refresher course for people at higher risk because of their profession – but CDC boss Rochelle Walensky unusually ignored this and also included these people in the official recommendation. “I want to be very clear that I have not ignored an advisory committee,” she said. But it was their job to make a decision at this point and see where the measures might have the most effect.

With the recommendations, the majority of Americans fully vaccinated with Pfizer / Biontech could now receive a vaccination booster, President Biden said. Millions of Americans who would have received their second vaccination with the drug earlier this year or in the spring could receive the third injection today.

He hoped that at a later date booster vaccinations would be allowed at all levels without any restrictions, including for those who had been vaccinated with the preparations from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

But we could not save ourselves from this pandemic only with booster vaccinations, warned CDC boss Walensky. The problem is always the unvaccinated – they drive the numbers up. According to her, there are on average around 120,000 new Covid infections and nearly 2,000 deaths per day in the United States.

In Germany, people in need of care, people over 80 years of age and people with compromised immunity are sometimes offered a third vaccination. The Standing Committee on Immunizations has yet to come out in favor of general booster vaccinations for the elderly – but has recommended a booster dose with an mRNA vaccine for those who are immunocompromised.

The WHO had already called for a temporary stop of these vaccinations in early August, as many poor countries are still waiting for vaccination doses. Several researchers had recently expressed doubts about booster vaccinations for everyone. The limited number of vaccine doses globally could save most lives if it could benefit people who are at considerable risk of developing serious illnesses and who remain unvaccinated.