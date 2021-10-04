Biden congratulates the new Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

(Tokyo) US President Joe Biden on Monday congratulated the new Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and said he was keen to work with him to strengthen “cooperation” between the two countries.

Posted on Oct 4, 2021 at 8:42 am

“The alliance between the United States and Japan is the cornerstone of peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and the world,” Biden said in a statement.

“I look forward to working closely with Prime Minister Kishida to strengthen our collaboration over the coming months and years,” he added.

The US President also praised former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and thanked him for his efforts to “advance the US / Japan alliance”.

Fumio Kishida, 64, the new leader of the Japanese ruling party, was elected prime minister by parliament on Monday and presented his government shortly afterwards.

The outgoing government of Yoshihide Suga, 72, resigned en bloc that morning. After leaving power after just a year, Mr Suga had become very unpopular for his criticized handling of the health crisis and his keeping the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games at all costs that summer.