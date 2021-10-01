Biden fights with Democrats over key plans

Washington (AP) – In heated negotiations, US President Joe Biden is trying to save the two central projects of his presidency. Despite renewed talks overnight, there was initially no breakthrough in the massive investment programs Biden launched on Friday.

The Democrat faces internal disputes between different wings of his party, which have been wrestling for weeks over the details of the investment programs. As a result, both projects are currently on the brink. On the flip side, Biden has a problem: an impending shutdown, meaning a partial shutdown of government business, was avoided at the last minute.

When he took office, Biden presented plans for $ 1 billion in investments in the country’s infrastructure and welfare systems. Since Republicans had reservations about the huge spending early on, Biden and his Democrats split the plan into two packages.

The classic infrastructure investment package, with which roads, bridges and other transportation and energy networks in the United States must be modernized, had already passed in the Senate in August after months of negotiations – with the support from Republicans. About US $ 550 billion in new infrastructure investments are planned over the next few years. In total, including previously budgeted funds, the package is worth over $ 1 trillion. But the final vote in the House of Representatives is still missing.

The vote was originally scheduled for Monday, then postponed until Thursday – and ultimately postponed again until the last moment due to serious internal disagreements between Democrats. Initially, it was not clear whether a vote could still take place sometime on Friday (local time) or whether the formidable game would last any longer. A deal is closer than ever, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki (local time) said Thursday evening. “But we’re not there yet, and that’s why we need a little more time to finish the job.”

The background is a serious dispute within the Democratic Party over an even larger second investment program that provides for an expansion of social benefits in the country. For example, Biden wants to invest more in education and child care, support families more and give them tax breaks, and at the same time take money in the fight against the climate crisis. According to his plans, this package is worth $ 3.5 trillion, evenly spread over several years. These projects must be financed by tax increases for companies and high incomes and by a more consistent collection of taxes due.

Not all Democrats are convinced either

The Republicans have rigorously blocked this second package. Therefore, Democrats want to use special parliamentary procedure to get it through Congress themselves. However, they only have very narrow majorities in both houses and can only do so together. However, some moderate Democrats criticize the high spending, while some progressive Democrats would have liked more. These threaten to block the infrastructure package unless the second larger package is secured at the same time. Moderate Democrats, meanwhile, are pushing for the infrastructure package to be put on the voting agenda. The situation is lost.

Intensive negotiations are underway to find a compromise between the two camps. Biden would probably have to cut his second investment package in order to get a majority and thus also to save the negotiated infrastructure package. For the Democrat, packages are at the heart of his presidency – his legacy, so to speak.

Indeed, large investments in social benefits and tax increases for high incomes would constitute a paradigm shift in the country. And with the Congressional election approaching next year, halfway through his term, time is running out for Biden to push his top concerns forward as long as his Democrats still have a majority, albeit a slim majority, in the two chambers of Congress. In the Senate at least, there is a risk of losing the majority in the 2022 election.

On the other front, Biden has seen success: Hours before the midnight deadline, the House of Representatives and Senate on Thursday (local time) passed a transitional budget for the government, which the US president then signed. . The budget regulations that were passed ensure that federal agencies will spend until December 3. At the end of the deadline, Congress must then adopt a budgetary regulation again. Otherwise, there is another threat of shutdown. Some state employees should be granted compulsory leave or work temporarily without pay. Such “shutdowns” occur more often in the United States. Biden wants to avoid such a scenario.

However, with the adoption of the transitional budget, only one fiscal crisis has been avoided so far. A much bigger problem remains for now: Without an increase or suspension of the debt ceiling by Congress, the U.S. government is threatened with default in mid-October, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen – for the first time in the past. history of the country. Confidence in the country’s creditworthiness would be compromised and a financial crisis and recession threatened, Yellen warned Thursday. Republicans in the US Senate refuse to accept this. A solution to this potentially serious problem is currently not in sight.