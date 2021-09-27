Biden gets a booster photo on camera

The American president belongs to an age group which is entitled to a “booster” vaccination. Joe Biden has now been vaccinated on camera.

Washington (AP) – US President Joe Biden has received his third corona vaccine. “I know I don’t look like that, but I’m over 65,” the 78-year-old White House joked on Monday as he was being vaccinated on camera.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last week approved corona booster vaccinations with the agent from Biontech / Pfizer for the elderly and at-risk groups. The second vaccination must have taken place at least six months ago.

Biden also had the first two publicly administered vaccines. His 70-year-old wife Jill will also get the third shot, Biden said. “I want to be clear that booster vaccinations are important, but the most important thing is that more people get vaccinated,” Biden said. The vaccination campaign in the United States has slowed considerably in recent months. So far, 55.3% of the population of around 330 million people have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.