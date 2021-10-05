Biden in Michigan to explain his stimulus plan

(Washington) US President Joe Biden traveled to Michigan on Tuesday to praise his gigantic economic and social projects that are currently being blocked in Congress and that the White House is struggling to substantiate for the general public.

Posted on Oct 5, 2021 at 12:46 pm

The Democrat travels to the Great Lakes state in the north of the country to visit a union training center and give a speech.

He chose an area where former President Donald Trump was just ahead of him in the last presidential election.

And where the locally elected MP in the House of Representatives, Elissa Slotkin, is one of those democratic parliamentarians who are not yet fully convinced of the pharaonic presidential plans.

Joe Biden’s goal, far from the negotiations in Washington, is very difficult to pursue, bragging about new streets, cleaner water, childcare aids or reimbursements for this American middle class whom he wants to seduce.

In a memo to journalists, the White House provided an avalanche of numbers and information designed to substantiate all of these projects.

Michigan, for example, has more than 1,200 bridges in poor condition. Families there spend around $ 10,400 annually on childcare, an amount the administration wants to cut in half at least for low- and middle-income households.

Before leaving, however, the former senator took the time to hold a video conference with Democratic representatives from the center who were not yet convinced of his plans.

He did the same on Monday with the left-wing elected representatives of the House of Representatives, who, on the contrary, want to spend a lot of money to correct inequalities and fight climate change.

Joe Biden plans to invest $ 1.2 trillion in physical infrastructure, the most concrete and consensual part of his program.

But he also wants to develop social benefits. The announced bill of $ 3,500 billion for this social component is the main topic in discussions between the Democrats.