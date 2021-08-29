Biden meditates on the remains of the in Kabul. killed soldiers

(Washington) President Joe Biden will visit a Delaware military base on Sunday for a ceremonial ceremony to receive the remains of 13 U.S. soldiers killed in a bomb attack in Kabul on Thursday, the White House said.

Posted on Aug 29, 2021 at 8:58 am

The head of state and his wife, Jill Biden, will also meet with the families of soldiers who died on the Dover base ahead of the ceremony, which is scheduled for 12 noon.

This was announced by the White House, according to AFP journalists, after a new explosion was heard in the Afghan capital on Sunday.

Joe Biden announced on Saturday that a new attack was “very likely” after the attack on Thursday near Kabul airport alleged by the Islamic State group in Khorasan (EI-K) and in which more when a hundred deaths were claimed, including 13 American soldiers.

In retaliation, the United States carried out a drone strike in Afghanistan in which two members of the Islamic State group were killed and a third injured, and warned that it would not be “the last”.

The Pentagon released the identities of the 13 soldiers who were killed in Thursday afternoon’s attack. Of these, five were 20 years old, the length of the United States’ longest war, which began in Afghanistan in 2001.