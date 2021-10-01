Biden on Capitol Hill to defend his reforms with elected Democrats

(Washington) Joe Biden wants to believe it and he promised it on Friday: His economic and social reforms will be passed in Congress. But during a rare visit to Capitol Hill to bring together elected Democrats divided by a fratricidal war, the US president did not set a deadline.

Aurélia END Agence France-Presse

“We’ll make it,” said Biden when two colossal bills were paralyzed due to a lack of consensus in his party.

“No matter when, no matter if in six minutes, six days or six weeks, we will get there,” he told reporters.

An opportunity for the ex-senator, who knows long parliamentary negotiations, to convey the image of a united parliamentary group despite two particularly heated internal discussions.

At his side, the powerful Democratic President of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi had promised a final vote on one of his major projects this week: a massive investment in American infrastructure.

Joe Biden’s statements indicate that this vote, which was postponed on Thursday, will not take place on Friday, contrary to the centrists’ demands.

Thanks to the arrival of the President, who did not insist on his immediate behavior, the democratic leaders could have gained valuable time to carry out a difficult balancing act.

Parliamentary billiards shot

Joe Biden has promised to “rebuild America better” after the pandemic and in the face of climate change. He wants to renovate the physical infrastructure and rebuild the social architecture.

The seventies, whose popularity has declined since the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and who is having a hard time getting the population enthusiastic about his reforms, has to play a parliamentary multi-band pool.

On the one hand, there is high investment in roads, bridges, electricity grids, which are more likely to be supported by mutual agreement by several elected Republicans and, on paper, by the Democrats.

And on the other hand there is a gigantic program of social (education, health, childcare) and environmental expenditure that the conservatives do not want to hear about and that divides the democratic camp.

Their still uncertain amount was initially announced at $ 3.5 trillion.

The relationship between the two is the subject of negotiations that are sure to be daunting to the general public.

Progressive Democrats refuse to vote on infrastructure without guarantees of social spending. Their argument: The Middle Democrats, once the bridges and roads are funded, would like to postpone a vote on this other component to the Greek calendar.

For some Middle Democrats – the most prominent being Senator Joe Manchin and Senator Kyrsten Sinema – the question is how much they want to be cut by tax hikes and how much they want rich and multinational corporations to pay for tax hikes.

Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema leaves a negotiating session on Joe Biden’s stimulus package.

Late payment?

But beyond these bargains, the debate revolves around the philosophy of the Biden Project, which aims to turn America into a model for prosperity and stability vis-à-vis China in the 21st century.

For these centrist Democrats, and for the Republican camp as a whole, the state, even with the best of intentions, should not encroach too much on American privacy.

Senator Joe Manchin with journalists after a round of negotiations on Joe Biden’s stimulus plan.

Meanwhile, the leftmost MPs, led by Senator Bernie Sanders, have an urgent need to correct the gaping inequalities.

And in the middle is Joe Biden trying the synthesis by repeating “I am a capitalist” but also that there is a need to support the working middle class.

However, when the Democrats control Congress, their Senate majority is so small that defection is impossible. Not to mention, in a little over a year, they will very likely lose it in the midterm elections.

To further complicate matters, the Republicans who are rubbing their hands in the face of this internal war want the Democrats to be left to their own devices again at the expense of tortuous parliamentary maneuvers to seek an increase in the ” Debt ceiling ”. .

This budgetary procedure, long thought to be technical, but now caught in partisan divisions, must prevent the United States from defaulting on payments with unforeseeable consequences.