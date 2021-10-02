Biden on the ground to defend his economic reforms

(Washington) Joe Biden promised to meet with the Americans on Saturday to defend his economic reforms.

Posted on Oct 2, 2021 at 10:53 am

As on Friday during a rare visit to the United States Congress that resulted in an indefinite postponement of the vote on his two mega-investment plans, the President of the United States has shown unmistakable optimism.

“I think I can do it,” he told reporters as he left the White House for the weekend in his state of Delaware. He added that he would “work hard” to get the two texts passed.

President Biden has announced that he will be “traveling the country” next week “to explain why this is so important.”

His spokeswoman Jen Psaki said he would continue “the close dialogue” with parliamentarians over the weekend.

There is nothing radical about these bills.

Joe Biden

Democratic parliamentarians, who only benefit from narrow majorities in the House of Representatives and Senate, have to agree on a $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure investment plan, which is also supported by some Republicans, and on a reorganization of the welfare state in an initially set amount $ 3.5 trillion.

A final vote on the infrastructure component was planned for this week, but left-wing elected representatives threatened to oppose it as there was no guarantee that the social component would also be successful.

A handful of Middle Democrats, however, do not want to hear about this plan and deny its amount, which they believe is exorbitant, and its funding through tax hikes for the rich and multinationals.

By agreeing to postpone the infrastructure vote, Joe Biden and the Democratic leaders of Congress responded to a key left wing demand that the fate of the two prongs be linked.

The president admitted on Saturday that he did not “have the votes” to pass one text independently.

He did not set a new deadline for their parallel adoption. On Friday he had hammered that they would come “no matter when,” “in six minutes, in six days or in six weeks.”