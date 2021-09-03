Biden Orders Release of Review of Secret 9/11 Documents

What role did Saudi Arabia play in the September 11, 2001 attacks? Relatives of the victims have long wanted to know – secret US government documents may soon be released.

Washington (AP) – US President Joe Biden has tasked the Justice Department and other authorities to examine the disclosure of secret documents relating to the September 11 terrorist attacks.

An order requires Justice Minister Merrick Garland to release relevant documents as part of the investigation into the attacks within the next six months, Biden said on Friday.

Information should not be kept confidential if the public interest in disclosure outweighs damage to national security, according to the ordinance. “When I ran for president, I made a commitment to ensure transparency in the release of documents relating to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on America,” Biden said in a statement. With the prospect of the 20th anniversary of the attacks, he now wants to keep this promise.

Some of the families of the victims had previously threatened not to attend 20th anniversary commemorations if Biden did not release documents. They were primarily concerned about documents that shed light on Saudi Arabia’s role in the attacks. The families of the victims of terrorist attacks have long held the Gulf State to account. The background to this are allegations against the country of having had links with the terrorist organization Al Qaeda. The majority of the attackers were also Saudi citizens.

On September 11, 2001, Islamist terrorists drove three hijacked planes to the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington. Another hijacked plane crashed in Pennsylvania. About 3,000 people were killed in the attacks.