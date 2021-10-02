Biden promises that his reforms will be adopted with no deadline

(Washington) Joe Biden wants to believe it and he promised it on Friday: His economic and social reforms will be passed in Congress. But during a rare visit to Capitol Hill to bring together elected Democrats divided by a fratricidal war, the President of the United States did not set a deadline.

Posted on Oct 1, 2021 at 11:00 am Updated at 7:57 pm

Aurélia END Agence France-Presse

“We’ll make it,” said Biden when two colossal bills were paralyzed due to a lack of consensus in his party.

“No matter when, no matter if in six minutes, six days or six weeks, we will get there,” he told reporters.

A possibility for this ex-senator, who is well versed in lengthy parliamentary negotiations, to convey the image of a united parliamentary group despite days of particularly heated internal discussions.

At his side, the powerful Democratic President of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, promised a final vote this week on one of his major projects: massive investments in American infrastructure.

But after being postponed for the first time on Thursday, that vote was suspended indefinitely on Friday.

Thanks to the arrival of the President, who did not insist on his immediate behavior, the democratic leaders gained valuable time to carry out a difficult balancing act.

Parliamentary billiards shot

Joe Biden has promised to “rebuild America better” after the pandemic and in the face of climate change. He wants to renovate the physical infrastructure and rebuild the social architecture.

The seventies, whose popularity has declined since the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and who is having a hard time getting the population enthusiastic about his reforms, has to play a parliamentary multi-band pool.

On the one hand, high investments are being made in roads, bridges, and power grids, which are more likely to be supported by mutual agreement by a number of elected Republicans and, on paper, by the Democrats.

And on the other hand there is a gigantic program of social (education, health, childcare) and environmental expenditure that the conservatives do not want to hear about and that divides the democratic camp.

Their still uncertain amount was initially announced at $ 3,500 billion.

The articulation between the two is the subject of complex negotiations.

Progressive Democrats refuse to vote on infrastructure without guarantees of social spending. Their argument: The Middle Democrats, once the bridges and roads are funded, would like to postpone a vote on this other component to the Greek calendar.

Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema leaves a negotiating meeting on Joe Biden’s stimulus package on Thursday

For some Middle Democrats – the most prominent being Senator Joe Manchin and Senator Kyrsten Sinema – the question is how much they want to cut and how much they deny through tax increases for rich and multinational corporations.

Late payment?

But beyond these bargains, the debate revolves around the philosophy of the Biden Project, which aims to turn America into a model for prosperity and stability vis-à-vis China in the 21st century.

For these centrist Democrats, and for the Republican camp as a whole, the state, even with the best of intentions, should not encroach too much on American privacy.

Senator Joe Manchin surrounded by journalists after a negotiating session on the Joe Biden stimulus package

Meanwhile, the leftmost MPs, led by Senator Bernie Sanders, have an urgent need to correct the gaping inequalities.

And in the middle is Joe Biden trying the synthesis by repeating at will that he is a capitalist but that there is also a need to support the working middle class.

However, when the Democrats control Congress, their Senate majority is so small that defection is impossible. Not to mention, in a little over a year, they will very likely lose it in the midterm elections.

To further complicate matters, the Republicans who rub hands in the face of this internal war want the Democrats to fend for themselves at the expense of tortuous parliamentary maneuvers and to blame before the 18th ”.

This budgetary procedure, long thought to be technical, but now caught in partisan divisions, must prevent the United States from defaulting on payments with unforeseeable consequences.