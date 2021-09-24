Biden receives colleagues from India, Japan and Australia

US President Biden relies on the Indo-Pacific for his foreign policy. The role of China in the region worries the United States, so they are forging alliances.

Washington (AP) – US President Joe Biden received the heads of government of India, Japan and Australia at the White House.

“When we met six months ago, we made specific commitments to advance our common and positive agenda for a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” Biden said Friday at the start of the meeting. “Today, I can say with pride that we are making excellent progress.” The Indo-Pacific is a region from the Indian Ocean to the Pacific Ocean. The United States and other states are concerned about China’s trade practices and China’s expansionist push in the Indo-Pacific.

Biden had previously held an online summit with his colleagues from the three countries in the spring, shortly after taking office. The new American administration wants to renew and strengthen international alliances. The four-country group – also known as the Quad – was formed after the 2004 tsunami triggered by an earthquake in the Indian Ocean. In March, the group joined forces for the first time at the level of the heads of state and government.

“We are liberal democracies,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said. “We believe in a world order that promotes freedom. And we believe in a free and open Indo-Pacific region because we know it will lead to a strong, stable and prosperous region. The aim of the meeting is to show that democracies can achieve something. In the region, there should be no coercion and the sovereign role of all nations should be respected, Morrison said. Disputes must be resolved in accordance with international law.