Biden: Republicans play “Russian roulette”

Washington (AP) – Faced with the impending default of the United States over a blockade by Republicans in Congress, President Joe Biden has accused his opponents of playing “Russian roulette” with the American economy for political reasons.

If the debt ceiling is not raised anytime soon, the U.S. economy is threatened with a crash that will put jobs, savings and pensions at risk, Biden told the White House on Monday. If Republicans don’t want to take responsibility, they should “steer clear of the path” and not use Senate procedural tricks to block a Democrats increase in the cap.

The Treasury Department has warned that the United States could run out of money by Oct. 18 if the debt ceiling is not raised or suspended by Congress. A default would damage confidence in the solvency of the world’s largest economy, potentially triggering a financial crisis and economic turmoil.

Biden warned that a default could lead to a deterioration in the creditworthiness of the United States. This would jeopardize the status of the U.S. dollar as a reserve currency and lead to higher interest rates for U.S. consumers, he warned. Speaking to Republicans, the Democrat said, “We have to stop playing Russian roulette with the US economy.

Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday demanded that a law to increase the limit be passed this week. The very consequences of approaching the cliff could be “catastrophic”. Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, by contrast, blamed Democrats. They could decide themselves to raise the ceiling by a narrow majority and thus prevent the country from falling into an avoidable “sleepwalker” disaster.

The last applicable debt limit expired in July. Since then, the Ministry of Finance has taken “extraordinary measures” to avoid a default. So far, Republicans and Democrats have consistently agreed to increase the limit – albeit often after tremors and multiple rounds of negotiations.