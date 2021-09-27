Biden starts dangerous week in Congress

(Washington) Huge investments in “historic” infrastructure and social reforms: Joe Biden’s major projects are about to take off in a week full of highs in the US Congress, where the Democrats must absolutely agree if they want to agree to the core of America’s presidential program.

Posted on Sep 27, 2021 at 1:29 pm

Elodie CUZIN Agence France-Presse

In parallel with their frantic internal discussions about the Biden plans, the Democrats only have until Thursday midnight to find a common denominator with the Republicans to avoid the federal government’s sudden paralysis called “Shutdown”.

And behind these many fronts, a financial catastrophe looms if Congress does not adopt a text suspending the US debt ceiling in the coming weeks.

“The next few days will be intense,” admitted the Democratic President of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

Biden plans

Joe Biden said Sunday he was “optimistic” about his two historic investment projects.

On the one hand, a $ 1.2 trillion project was planned to clean up the sluggish American infrastructure, supported by a section of the Republicans.

Second, social reform and investment to combat climate change in a whopping $ 3500 billion plan nicknamed “Build Back Better”. According to Joe Biden, this project is set to radically change the lives of Americans equal to Germany’s gross domestic product.

But these founding texts of their economic and social program still have to overcome major hurdles in Congress.

Republicans are crying out for “irresponsible” spending and are vehemently against it.

“Mutually insured destruction”

The Democrats have therefore opted for a parliamentary maneuver that allows them to bypass the blockade of the opposition in the Senate and to take over the social component with their only votes.

But they have very fragile majorities in Congress, and right now the left wing and other centrists disagree on the scope of the social reform plan, which some moderate Democrats think is far too high.

To ensure the unwavering support of their troops, the White House and Nancy Pelosi have opted for a strategy that looks like “mutually assured destruction”: the two Biden plans must be promoted jointly in Congress.

The Senate approved the infrastructure plan in early August with the support of all Democrats and a third of Republicans.

Then Nancy Pelosi kept him at home and waited all summer for negotiations on the Build Back Better plan to move forward. The final vote will take place on Thursday.

But some on the left are threatening to derail this vote unless they make more concrete progress on the social side and a commitment that the centrists will support.

The Democratic leaders and Joe Biden are playing against the clock to calm them down until Thursday.

Debt ceiling

Along with this tense countdown comes another deadline: the threat that federal departments will suddenly run out of money if Congress does not extend the budget past midnight on September 30, the end date of the fiscal year in the United States.

The two parties want to avoid this outcome, but have not yet reached an agreement.

In the immediate future, a first budget text will fail in the Senate on Monday evening due to a lack of Republican support because the Democrats have linked it to the suspension of the US debt limit until the end of 2022.

Republicans, however, categorically refuse to support such a move, claiming it is linked to Biden’s “exorbitant” plans.

The most likely scenario at this point is that the Democrats will immediately review their copy and lift the debt suspension, which will help garner Republican votes and approve a budget extension before Friday and avoid a “shutdown”.

Then there remains the big question of the debt limit above which the country can no longer issue new loans for self-financing.

Unless it is suspended or exempted quickly, the United States will be unable to meet its payments from mid or late October. Never seen

While the Democrats may be outraged by the traditional Republicans’ refusal to vote for the suspension, they now seem certain they cannot count on their support.

Joe Biden’s party would then have to approve it with its own votes, thanks to the same parliamentary maneuver as the social reform plan, which can take several days … or weeks.

Something that worries the markets.