Biden: Threat of climate change “red alert”

Hurricane Ida last week caused catastrophic flooding in the northeastern United States. US President Biden finds clear words for the threat posed by climate change.

New York (AP) – After the devastating storm in the northeastern United States, President Joe Biden warned in drastic words about the consequences of climate change during a visit to the disaster area.

Rapidly progressing climate change fits the “red alert,” Biden said. “The country and the world are in danger. This is not an exaggeration. It’s a fact, ”Biden said during a visit to Queens in New York City.

“Climate change is an existential threat to our lives, to our economy – and the threat is there,” Biden said. The situation will not improve on its own, decisive action is needed for this, Biden stressed. “We can prevent this from getting worse,” the president said.

Biden has announced that he will therefore also attend the United Nations World Climate Conference in November in Glasgow, Scotland. However, it initially remained open whether he wanted to travel in person or be connected online. Biden has made tackling climate change one of his government’s main goals.

Storms caused by Hurricane “Ida” last week in the northeastern United States resulted in heavy rainfall with catastrophic flooding. Dozens of people died. The states of New Jersey and New York were the hardest hit. Before that, “Ida” had already wreaked havoc in the southern states of Louisiana and Mississippi, killing several people.