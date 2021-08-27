Biden threatens terrorists: “We will hunt you down” | Free press

Washington (AP) – After the devastating attack near Kabul airport, US President Joe Biden threatened terrorists responsible for retaliation.

“We’re going to hunt you down and make you pay for it,” Biden told the White House. He announced US military operations against the terrorist Islamic State (IS) militia responsible for the attack – and continued evacuations from Afghanistan. The terrorists could not get the US to stop their “mission,” Biden said in order to keep the Americans in the country. “We’ll find them and get them out of there.”

The number of victims still uncertain

In addition to 13 US soldiers, many Afghans were also killed in the attack. Unconfirmed media reports and crime scene videos point to dozens of deaths in the region, as well as countless injuries. The US Department of Defense said 18 soldiers were also injured. The injured would be transported in specially equipped planes, he said.

A Taliban spokesman told the dpa on Friday about 13 to 20 civilians killed. This emerges from hospital reports. The final number of victims will be published in due course.

For the US armed forces, they are the first soldiers to die violently in Afghanistan since February last year – and the heaviest casualties in a decade. Biden ordered that US flags be hoisted at half mast above the White House and all public buildings by Monday night to commemorate the victims.

ISIS engaged in the attack

ISIS’s terrorist militia arm, active in Afghanistan, claimed responsibility for the attack for itself. Watching the group, Biden said the United States had information on where the brains of the attacks were – and would find ways to hold them accountable “wherever they are,” even without major military operations. . His haunting words to terrorists: “We will not forgive. We will not be forgotten. “

According to US data, at least two suicide bombers blew themselves up. One of the detonations therefore occurred at a gate of the airport site where American soldiers were deployed. A number of fighters from the terrorist group IS then opened fire on civilians and soldiers, said US General Kenneth McKenzie, who heads US Central Command Centcom. He warned that more attacks could be expected. “We are doing everything possible to prepare for these attacks,” he said. This is an “extremely active threat situation”.

Evacuation operation

However, the Kabul evacuation mission continued. The US Air Force and its air allies evacuated approximately 7,500 people Thursday morning until shortly before midnight (Kabul time). A White House official said the number of Afghans and Western citizens who have flown since mid-August has risen to 100,100.

The German Air Force on Thursday transported all Bundeswehr soldiers, diplomats and police remaining from the crisis state, as Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) said. According to the minister, 5,347 people were evacuated from at least 45 countries, including about 500 Germans and more than 4,000 Afghans.

The operation to evacuate the more than 5,000 American troops in Kabul is expected to end as planned next Tuesday, as Biden pointed out, despite the latest events. This means that the allies can no longer evacuate their citizens and former local employees. However, the German government and the United States are counting on the Taliban to continue to cooperate after August 31 to allow people to leave the country. In return, they can expect help from the international community, according to logic. Biden said: “You are not good guys, the Taliban. I don’t think so at all. But they have an obvious interest.”

On the occasion of the end of the German evacuation mission, Chancellor Angela Merkel said: “We are working hard to negotiate terms with the Taliban on how further departures will be possible.”

Taliban Islamist militants control Kabul and with it the area around the airport. The security situation there has deteriorated even more recently. The Bundeswehr had already reported on Tuesday that an increasing number of potential ISIS suicide bombers were in Kabul. Biden had made a similar statement. The terrorist militia was also a “declared enemy” of the Taliban, he said earlier this week. Among other things, Biden justified his support for the withdrawal of American troops by this terrorist threat.

Thousands of people continue to try to flee the violence abroad. For more than a week, they have gathered around different entrances to the airport to board an evacuation flight. The conditions around the airport were dire.

Refugees want to go to Pakistan

Meanwhile, more and more Afghans are leaving for Pakistan. At least 10,000 Afghans crossed the border at Spin Boldak / Chaman every day, a border official said. Previously, there were about 4,000 on normal days. Most are on their way to relatives in towns and regions not far from the border.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in mid-August. Most of the Afghan security forces surrendered without a fight, and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.