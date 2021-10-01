Biden’s investment plans still on the brink

The US president has huge investment plans for his country. But the colleagues of his own party, of all people, make it difficult for him to enforce them.

Washington (AP) – In the fight with Democrats for his major investment plans, US President Joe Biden has put the public in the mood for a possibly longer suspended game.

It doesn’t matter when a deal is made, Biden said on Friday after visiting the Democratic Group in the US House of Representatives and was at the same time confident of victory. “It doesn’t matter if it’s six minutes, six days, or six weeks. We will do it.”

The president is currently fighting to advance two key projects of his tenure in Congress: a large-scale package for infrastructure investments in the country and a second huge package for social investments. The two projects are still fragile in the face of internal discussions between the Democrats. Tight negotiations have been going on for weeks to get majorities for the two.

Biden himself has been actively engaged in negotiations to implement the plans – the two central national political projects of his presidency. In recent days, he has received members of the Democratic Congress for White House talks at increasingly frequent intervals and has also conducted negotiations by telephone.

The fact that he visited Congress headquarters on Friday to speak to Democratic MPs shows Biden’s intensive efforts to salvage the two central issues of his tenure. The President’s visits to the United States Capitol are rare.