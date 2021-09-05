“Bild am Sonntag”: a blank page instead of the Baerbock interview |

After weeks of hesitation, Baerbock declined an interview because no date could be found.

Berlin (dpa) – The “Bild am Sonntag” published a largely empty page on which should have been an interview with the green candidate Annalena Baerbock. “It’s your side, Mrs. Baerbock!” stood above. And further: “The chancellor candidate of the Greens could have explained here how she wants to govern after the federal elections, what makes her vibrate, what values ​​shape her.” After weeks of hesitation, Baerbock declined an interview because no date could be found.

A spokeswoman for the Greens told the German news agency on Sunday: “There are a lot of inquiries. Unfortunately, for scheduling reasons, not all can be served. “

In the footnote, the “Bild am Sonntag” wrote at the bottom of the page that Baerbock was the first green candidate to not have had time to have an interview with the newspaper before a federal election.

