Bill Gates reminds Bezos and Musk that there is “to do on earth”

The frenzy of space travel has won over American billionaires in recent years by conducting tourist travel in space in recent weeks. The latest is SpaceX’s longest, with tourists spending three days in space, the first orbital mission in history without a professional astronaut.

The icons of “this new rich man’s pleasure” are Richard Branson, owner of Virgin Galactic (the first billionaire to go into space), Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, and Blue Origin (the company that has made his way to life in the world). . ‘space) and, of course, Elon Musk with his company SpaceX. But another billionaire does not look favorably on this new trend that the wealthiest are taking. In an interview, Microsoft founder Bill Gates approached his fellow billionaires who only have eyes for space.

“Space? We have a lot to do here on Earth”

“I don’t know, I’ve become obsessed with things like malaria and HIV and I get rid of these diseases, and I probably piss people off with disease cocktails … Space?” We have a lot to do here on Earth. “He dropped the billionaire who has been investing in health for a few years, drawing much criticism for his approach and his true motivations according to his detractors. The billionaire talked about “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” Space travel has been valued at billions of dollars in expenses.