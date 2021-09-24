Biobanking Market: Study Navigating the Future Growth Outlook

Photo of trendsmr trendsmrSeptember 24, 2021
1

biobank is a biorepository that stores biological samples for research. Biobanks provide data that represent large number of individuals’ samples used by researchers for multiple purposes. Biobanks help in identifying biomarkers of diseases related to single nucleotide polymorphism and others. The global biobanking market was USD 2.26 billion in 2018 and will reach USD 3.81 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.75% during the forecast period.

Growth by Region

North America dominated the market due to increasing research activities, growing interest in biomarker discovery and rising investments in genomics. Asia – Pacific will grow at higher rate in the coming years due to presence of large population base.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/3990

Drivers vs Constraints

Factors such as increasing number of genomics research and government & private funding to support regenerative medicine research are driving the market growth. Increased incidence of chronic diseases is further boosting the market. However, lack of high quality samples and ethical & legal issues related to biobanking are restraining the market growth.

Place a Direct Purchase Order @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/3990/Single

Industry Trends and Updates

Bio-Techne acquired Atlanta Biologicals Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired the Patheon.

 

 
Photo of trendsmr trendsmrSeptember 24, 2021
1
Photo of trendsmr

trendsmr

Related Articles

Truck Manufacturing Market by Type, Size, Technology and COVID-19 Impact – Global Forecast 2021 to 2027

September 16, 2021

Smart Manufacturing Platform Market expected to attain new growth avenues during 2021-2030

September 14, 2021

Optical Sorter Market size estimated to grow substantially during forecast timeline

September 20, 2021

Buckwheat Groats Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 Covid-19 Analysis 2030

September 22, 2021
Back to top button