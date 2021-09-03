Biodefense Market: Share 2021, Top Manufacturer, Size, Business Growth and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Biodefense Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global biodefense market size reached a value of US$ 12.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

Biodefense includes the utilization of several medical and military measures that are taken to safeguard individuals against bioterrorism. Bioterrorism refers to the usage of biological toxins or infectious agents that can be used with the intent to kill or infect humans and instigate biological warfare. It involves using several living organisms, such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and toxins, that can result in causing chronic illnesses among animals and humans while acting as a threat to the environment as well. Numerous interventions, including drugs and vaccinations, can help counter the acts of bioterrorism by limiting the spread of the disease. Apart from this, conducting research and specific public health procedures can also aid in protecting individuals against biological threats and providing necessary medical care to the affected.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/biodefense-market/requestsample

Global Biodefense Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the growing awareness regarding bioterrorism, along with the increasing tensions between several nations. This has encouraged the governments of these countries to expand their defense budgets and invest in biodefense in an attempt to equip the public healthcare system with an efficient disease surveillance system that takes rapid actions to counter biological threats. Additionally, they are undertaking initiatives to increase the funding for procuring, developing and utilizing advanced medical countermeasures against biological, chemical, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) warfare agents. Moreover, continual technological advancements in the field of genetic engineering and biotechnology are creating a positive outlook for the market. Numerous players are also leveraging these advanced technologies to launch innovative biothreat detection devices that assist in the identification of several viruses and bacteria in an efficient manner. The market is further driven by the escalating need for effective medical measures and threat detection procedures on account of the rapid outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ask Customization and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/biodefense-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Achaogen Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Altimune Inc. (PharmAthene Inc.)

Bavarian Nordic A/S

Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation

Dynport Vaccine Company LLC (General Dynamics Corporation)

Elusys Therapeutics Inc.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc.,

Ichor Medical Systems Inc.

Ology Bioservices Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc.

Market Breakup by Vaccine Type:

Anthrax

Smallpox

Botulism

Others

Market Breakup by Biothreat Detection Device:

Samplers

Detectors/Triggering Devices

Identifiers

Assays

Others

Market Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Report:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/substation-automation-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecast-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/ventricular-assist-devices-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecast-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/machine-translation-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecast-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/single-use-bioprocessing-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-trends-share-size-growth-top-companies-opportunity-and-forecast-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/deep-brain-stimulation-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-share-size-trends-key-players-growth-outlook-and-forecast-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/proteomics-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-size-share-trends-growth-outlook-key-players-and-forecast-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/pressure-relief-devices-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-overview-growth-share-size-outlook-key-players-and-forecast-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/tissue-diagnostics-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecast-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/aircraft-fuel-systems-market-top-companies-global-industry-analysis-report-by-share-size-component-engine-type-application-regional-growth-and-forecast-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/aerospace-insurance-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-outlook-growth-trends-share-size-key-players-and-forecast-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/paraxylene-px-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-outlook-price-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecast-2021-09-01

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800