Biofilms Treatment Market Size and Growth Opportunities with COVID19 Impact Analysis | Smith & Nephew, MiMedx, ConvaTec Group Plc

The Asia Pacific biofilms treatment market is expected to reach US$ 512.60million in 2027 from US$ 271.40million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020-2027.

Biofilms are composed of mixed strains of fungi, bacteria, yeasts, algae, and other microbes. A biofilm develops on the wound surface when certain types of bacteria or fungi adhere to the wound surface and form a matrix over it. A viscous and shiny substance with unpleasant smell are secreted. Growing number of traumatic, sports injuries, coupled with increasing prevalence of obesity are anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Major key players covered in this report:

 Smith & Nephew

 MiMedx

 ConvaTec Group Plc

 Coloplast Group

 Mölnlycke Health Care AB.

 Organogenesis Inc.

 Integra Life Sciences Corporation

 B. Braun Melsungen AG

 Hartman Group

 Medline Industries, Inc.

Asia Pacific Biofilms Treatment Market Segmentation:

By Product

 Gauzes and Dressings

 Debridement Equipment

 Grafts and Matrices

 Others

By Wound

 Traumatic and Surgical Wounds

 Diabetic Foot Ulcers

 Pressure Ulcers

 Venous Leg Ulcers

 Others

By End User

 Hospitals

 Home Care Settings

 Others

